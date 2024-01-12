Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: January 11, 2024 3 Blustery winter weather on the Edmonds waterfront Thursday. (Photos by Niall McShane) At Meadowdale Beach Park earlier Thursday. (Photo by Jewel Hagen) A cormorant on Lake Ballinger Wednesday. (Photo by Niall McShane)
