Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: January 28, 2024 4 Sunday morning moon. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Bubble man entertains at Civic Playfield. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A star magnolia, considering spring. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Train traversing the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
