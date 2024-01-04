Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: January 4, 2024 6 Winter lights. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Reflections on a winter afternoon. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) The promise of spring. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The heart of a rock. (Photo by Ann Bradford) A seal approaching at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
