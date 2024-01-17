Scene in Edmonds: Artist at work

Local sketch artist Mack Benek makes a quick study in Walnut Street Coffee on Tuesday. Benek is a well-known sign painter throughout the Seattle area. Artist Tracy Felix is on the left in the background.
— Photo by Bob Sears
