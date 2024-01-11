Scene in Edmonds: Double rainbow, clouds Posted: January 10, 2024 8 A double rainbow seen from downtown Edmonds Wednesday. (Photo by Arnie Lund) Clouds and clearing Wednesday. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At 8 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) More cloud interest, seen on Tuesday. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
