Scene in Edmonds: Post-holiday peace

Before sunrise Tuesday morning, the guest spots that were filled to capacity during the holidays were empty, including the Puget Sound Express whale-watching boat, notes photographer Sharon O’Brien, adding it will remain that way for a few months until the daylight hours increase. “Now is the time to enjoy the quiet,” says Edmonds Marina worker Matt, as he makes his daily rounds.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.