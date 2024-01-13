Scene in Edmonds: Puppy’s first snow 6 hours ago 5 Natsuki, a 6-month-old Guide Dogs for the Blind Puppy in Training, contemplates her first snowflakes during the recent snowfall in Edmonds. (Photo by Jim Ogonowski)
