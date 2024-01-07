Scene in Edmonds: Rainbow and light before the storm Posted: January 6, 2024 0 A rainbow over Lake Ballinger prior to Saturday’s rainstorm. (Photo by Niall McShane) A bright spot amid ominous skies Saturday. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.