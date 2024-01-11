Scene in Edmonds: Taking flight

Photographer Michael Lowell arrived at the Edmonds Marsh Wednesday just as a large flock of Canadian geese decided to head out. “There were around 30 or more swimming, then they all decided to head off in groups,” he said. “My guess, they were just resting a bit before heading back on migration to warmer weather.”
