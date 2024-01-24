Scene in Edmonds: Testing the boat lift

Photographer Ralph Sanders spotted these mysterious eggplant-like devices at the Port of Edmonds marina Tuesday. According to the port’s Brittany Williams, they are 25,000-lb. water bag weights — similar to giant water balloons. “This was a load test that was being completed on our Travelift (boat lift) to ensure it can indeed lift the 50 tons it is certified to lift,” she said. “This test also calibrates the scale on the lift.” The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries requires the port to complete the test every four years.
