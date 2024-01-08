Scene in Edmonds: ‘Twas the season Posted: January 7, 2024 3 Members of Edmonds Scout Troop 312 pose at one of the troop’s three Christmas tree drop-off stations on Sunday. This one was at Westgate in the PCC parking lot. — Photo by Bob Sears
