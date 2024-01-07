Scene nearby: Eagles, swans and more in Skagit Valley

Photographer Kevin O’Keeffe reminds readers that the eagles, trumpeter swans ( and likely the snow geese) are gathered now on the Skagit flats — likely through January. Learn more about the Skagit River Delta and the birds you can find there at this link.
