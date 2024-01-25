School bond, levy supporters to host rally Jan. 25 in Edmonds

Yes for ESD Kids is hosting an Edmonds Rally for Schools from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Organizers describe the event as “a pep rally-inspired, community-focused evening in support of school funding Propositions 1 and 2.” The event will feature a pep band and an ice cream social.

Speakers include Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner, Edmonds City President Vivian Olson, former Edmonds City Councilmember Thomas Mesaros, and educators from Westgate Elementary and College Place Middle Schools.

All are welcome to attend this family friendly event.

To learn more about Yes for ESD Kids, visit www.yesforesdkids.org.