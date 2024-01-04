School zone cameras now operating

The City of Edmonds wants to create safer walk zones around our schools and enhance safety within our community. In May 2023, the Edmonds City Council approved the School Zone Camera Enforcement Program as part of this initiative, according to a news release.

This project aims to reduce excessive speeds and build a culture of safe, responsible driving around our schools.

As of Jan. 2, the camera systems are operational and recording violations during targeted school hours. The hours that the cameras are active coincides with the school schedule. The cameras are programmed to be active when the warning beacons are flashing.

Speed camera equipment is now operational in the following school zones:

• Southbound 76th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Edmonds-Woodway High School;

• Eastbound 212th St. SW (west of 76th Avenue West) at Edmonds-Woodway High School;

• Westbound 220th St. SW (west of 95th Avenue West) at Westgate Elementary School;

• Southbound 100th Ave. W (south of State Route 104) at Scriber Lake High School; and

• Southbound 84th Ave. W (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Chase Lake Elementary School.

For the initial 30 days, only warning letters will be mailed to violators as the community adjusts to the new systems. Following the warning period, on Feb. 5, infractions will be mailed to violators. Infractions from School Zone Camera Enforcement Systems are treated like parking tickets (RCW 46.63.170) and will cost the registered owner of the vehicle $130.

School zone safety remains a top priority for Edmonds Police Department. In addition to the camera enforcement systems, Edmonds Police will continue to have a presence and conduct speed enforcement in all school zones.

For further information about the Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Project, visit https://www.edmondswa.gov/government/departments/police_department/public_information/school_zone_automated_speed_enforcement