School zone speed cameras now operating in Edmonds

Watch your speed while driving through school zones in Edmonds. The City of Edmonds now has speed camereas in place at five intersections, with the goal of improving public safety and creating safer walk zones around schools.

The Edmonds City Council in May 2023 approved the School Zone Camera Enforcement Program. The camera systems are operational as of Jan. 2 and recording violations during targeted school hours, coinciding with the school schedule. The cameras are programmed to be active when the warning beacons are flashing.

Speed camera equipment is now operational in the following school zones:

Southbound 76th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Edmonds-Woodway High School;

Eastbound 212th Street Southwest (west of 76th Aveenue West) at Edmonds-Woodway High School;

Westbound 220th Street Southwest (west of 95th Avenue West) at Westgate Elementary School;

Southbound 100th Avenue West (south of SR-104) at Scriber Lake High School; and

Southbound 84th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Chase Lake Elementary School.

For the first 30 days, only warning letters will be mailed to violators as the community adjusts to the new systems. Following the warning period, on Feb. 5, infractions will be mailed to violators. Infractions are treated like parking tickets and will cost the registered owner of the vehicle $130.

According to a city news release, school zone safety remains a top priority for the Edmonds Police Department. In addition to the camera enforcement systems, Edmonds police will continue to have a presence and conduct speed enforcement in all school zones, the city said.

You can find more information here.