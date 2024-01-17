Schools closed due to icy conditions, prompting city program cancellations, delays

The Edmonds School District canceled school Wednesday due to icy road conditions, and other facilities followed suit.

“While some neighborhoods may be fine, others are unsafe for travel today,” the school district said in announcing the closure, with all after-school activities and evening events at district buildings (including non-district events) canceled.

The decision prompted the closure or delayed opening of other facilities that follow the district’s closure schedule:

In Edmonds, all city programs and classes were canceled at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson and the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “Road crews are out assessing conditions and sanding,” city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said.

The City of Lynnwood also canceled all of its recreation and senior center programs and facility rentals, although the recreation and senior centers remain open.

In Mountlake Terrace, the Recreation Pavilion was open but on a two-hour late start. The Lake Ballinger Center (formerly the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center) was closed with all programs canceled.

Edmonds College said that it was closing due to icy conditions on campus, with all operations moved online and online classes continuing as scheduled.