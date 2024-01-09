Selena Killin, David Preston sworn in as Port of Edmonds commissioners

Edmonds Port Commissioner Selena Killin was ceremoniously sworn in during the Jan. 8 port commission meeting, after taking the official oath of office on Dec. 28. Killin fills the at-large position vacated by the retirement of longtime Commissioner Jim Orvis.

A Ph.D. candidate through the University of Washington’s College of Education, Killin brings an extensive background in education to her new role as port commissioner. “As an educator, my career evolved into a multifaceted role that encompasses curriculum design, data analysis and a deep commitment to fostering equity and the quality implementation of a universal learning environment,” she said. “During my time at UW, I have had the opportunity to train as a research scientist, working on a behavior-tracking and coaching app, and participate in a teaching apprenticeship in higher education. Policy is another focus of mine through my Ph.D. program, focusing on local government and educational policy.

“My dedication to responsible governance and adherence to best practices will be ever present in fulfilling my responsibilities as Port Commissioner” Killin added. “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Reelected Commissioner David Preston was also sworn in Jan. 8. This will be Preston’s fifth term. Both Killin and Preston will serve a four-year term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2027.

At the Jan. 8 meeting, the commission also unanimously approved the proposed slate of officers put forth by 2023 Commission President Steve Johnston. Effective immediately, Jay Grant is the new president, while David Preston is vice president and Janelle Cass is secretary.

Grant has been a port commissioner since Jan. 1, 2022. This will be his first yearlong term as commission president.

The role of the Port of Edmonds Commission is to approve the annual budget and major port projects, develop and adopt policies that support port goals and oversee the executive director, who leads a staff of 27 full-time employees. A major focus for 2024 and subsequent years will be implementing public access improvement plans. Such upgrades will include safety enhancements and improved lighting on the Portwalk waterfront walkway.