She Does Wellness Conference benefits women of color

More than 50 women from Snohomish and King counties attended the She Does Wellness Conference Saturday at Rosehill Community Center in Mukilteo.

The conference was created by co-hosts Adia Callahan of See Me Wellness LLC and fitness professional Aaliyah Earvin to address the health needs of women of color, foster empowerment and collectively embrace the journey of holistic wellness.

The She Does Well Conference covered the eight pillars of wellness – physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, vocational, financial and environmental — with the mission to empower attendees to take charge of their health and happiness. Speakers provided valuable insights and practical tools to incorporate into daily life.

Keynote speaker Alison Mariella Désir, author of Running While Black, talked about the struggles Black runners may face but also said, “If you enjoy running, you should do it. You will go through different stages in running that can bring you to yourself in positive ways.”

Désir, who also hosts the PBS program Out and Back, shared her experiences on postpartum anxieties and the power that collective healing can bring by having a workout friend. You can check in on each other often and offer encouragement to try new things.

Community connector Lena V. Hopkins led a wellness panel that featured Melanie Garcia, Aaliyah Earvin, Divya Krishna and Onika Shabazz. Panelists gave their views on standing up for oneself, motherhood, being brave enough to ask for what you need and embracing your own personal journey.

Break-out session topics included “What Your Mother and Grandmothers Should Have Told You About Perimenopause,” “We’re Not Saving Lives Here: We’re Saving a Relationship,” “Balanced Energy As An Emotional Well-being Tool,” “From Woke to Mindful,” “Finding Your Financial Wellness to Know Your Worth,” “Sustainable Eating with Whole and Natural Foods and “Social Wellness: A Deep Dive into Connection and Community.”

She Does Wellness was sponsored in part by AAA of Washington.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter