Sixth-grade French students visit Edmonds Petanque Courts

Sixth-grade French students from University Preparatory School visited the Edmonds petanque courts earlier this week for an introduction to French culture and sport. The Tuesday, Jan. 16 visit was organized by French teacher Amy Pasterczyk.

This was the second year that the Edmonds Petanque Club has hosted a group of UPrep students who have opted to study French as their world language. After a short introduction to the game, the 32 visitors broke up into teams of three (Equipe Rose, Equipe Verte, Equipe Rouge, etc.) to experience the game of petanque. Each team benefited from the support and advice of a veteran Edmonds Petanque Club coach.

“Although Monday’s weather had featured freezing rain, and Wednesday brought an ice storm that closed schools in Edmonds, Tuesday’s weather was superb,” said Jack Henry of the Edmods Petanque Club. “Under sunny skies and almost balmy 40-degree temperatures, the afternoon was a complete success.”

Henry said that the following day, teacher Amy Pasterczyk reported that the young players were still busy talking about their games of the day before and debating petanque strategies. Before the UPrep school buses pulled away, all the Edmonds Petanque Club coaches made a point of inviting the young first-time players back to Edmonds with their families and friends, to continue the fun they had with petanque, Henry said.

— Photos by Amy Pasterczyk and Jack McHenry