Smoke alarm safety tips from Washington State Fire Marshal

Do you have working smoke alarms in your home? According to the National Fire Protection Association, the risk of dying in home structure fires with functioning smoke alarms is reduced by 55%.

In 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that approximately 89% of reported fire fatalities occurred in locations where smoke alarms should have been installed. Working smoke alarms save lives, and smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends that everyone install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, and on every level of your home. Ensure your smoke alarms have functional interconnectivity for the best protection.

Ionization alarms are more responsive to flaming fires and a photoelectric smoke alarm is more responsive to smoldering fires. Photoelectric alarms are the best type installed near the kitchen and bathrooms.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month, and if battery operated, change the batteries upon changing your clocks during daylight-saving’s time.

Smoke alarms are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years and should be replaced per manufacturer’s instructions.

For rental housing, contact your landlord or property manager for help, as all rental housing must have working smoke alarms upon taking possession of the housing under state law.