Snohomish County investigating death of inmate at jail

Around 11 a.m. Monday, a 36-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside his cell at the Snohomish County Jail, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

As a corrections deputy was conducting routine checks, the adult male was located unresponsive inside his cell. Corrections staff immediately called a medical emergency and began lifesaving measures. Attempts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.

The 36-year-old inmate was booked into the jail by the Lynnwood Police Department on Aug. 17, according to the release. He was being held on $595,000 bail for reckless driving, second-degree assault, residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft tools, second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following his death, a morbidity review will be conducted. This is a review of the death from a clinical standpoint and is independent of the death investigation, which is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

The identity of the inmate, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.