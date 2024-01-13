Snohomish County seeks candidates for Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board

The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board has two positions that are open for nominations and applications. The open positions are for Snohomish County Council District 2 (Everett/Mukilteo area) and District 3 (Lynnwood/Edmonds area). Applications can be found at www.evergreenfair.org/131/Fair-Advisory-Board.

The Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board helps manage and preserve the largest publicly owned fair in the Pacific Northwest. This includes:

-Maintaining the county’s ties to its agricultural roots

-Expanding programs for youth and teens

-Supporting local food systems

-Broadening public safety efforts

-Enhancing child-safety programs

-Evaluating budgets

-Reviewing and recommending entertainment

-Initiating innovative programs and projects

Board members are required to attend monthly meetings, spend a minimum of two hours a day at the 11-day fair, attend fair ceremonies, dinners and lunches as required and participate in Fair Board sponsored events during fair.

“Every August, Snohomish County throws an 11-day celebration of community for hundreds of thousands of friends and neighbors,” said Kara Underwood, division manager, Snohomish County Parks. “Advisory board members are critical to the success of the 114-year-old fair and the role it plays in connecting communities together.”