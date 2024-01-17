Sound Transit invites the public to view, comment on the 2024 ST Express Bus Service Plan

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about the second phase of the 2024 Service Plan, which includes ST Express bus changes that will connect riders to the extended 1 Line.

According to a news release, service is scheduled to open this fall serving four new Link stations: Lynnwood City Center, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline North/185th, and Shoreline South/148th, with trains arriving as often as every 8-10 minutes.

Anticipating rush-hour crowding between Northgate and downtown Seattle when the 1 Line extension to Lynnwood opens, the original ST Express bus restructure has been postponed, and replaced with a temporary revision focused on enhancing service between Snohomish County and downtown Seattle.

People can learn about the proposed ST Express service changes included in the 2024 Service Plan Phase Two at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/planning-future-service/serviceplan.

Comments can be submitted by email at servicechanges@soundtransit or by phone at 206-553-3774 through Jan. 30.