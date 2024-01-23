Sponsor spotlight: Add some color to your 2024 with trending gemstone jewelry

If you’ve had your finger on the fashion pulse, you’ve probably noticed things looking a bit bolder and brighter lately. While everyday gold and silver styles are always in demand, people have also begun accenting their staple pieces with pops of color. Enamel, gemstones and even beads, in every color of the rainbow, are some of the hottest jewelry looks this year. But why is that?

We caught up with our friend Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers right here in Edmonds, Washington, to answer our burning fashion questions and give us some tips on how to incorporate colorful jewelry into our 2024 wardrobes.

Why Is Colorful Jewelry So Popular?

Andy Cline has watched plenty of jewelry trends unfold throughout his years in the business. Though no two trends are the same, he has noticed one commonality: They’re all about self-expression. As people seek out fresh and exciting ways to express their individuality, colorful jewelry offers plenty of room for experimentation. “You can say so much with color,” Cline tells us. Whether it’s a birthstone pendant necklace or a gemstone ring that enhances your natural beauty in all the best ways, rocking some vivid hues is an easy way to spice up your day.

Interestingly, Andy Cline also thinks the resurgence of vibrant jewelry is connected to other trends. “I’m not surprised to see colorful jewelry getting so popular lately,” he says. “I think that lately we’ve seen a lot of bold colors in clothing, art, and even movies and television. It makes sense that jewelry would follow suit.”

The Joy of Gemstone Jewelry

Gemstone jewelry is one of the easiest ways to add some chic hues to your collection. With a whole rainbow of gems out there, from purple amethyst to blue zircon, there’s a trendy look for everyone regardless of budget or personal tastes. You can find these gorgeous gems incorporated in countless styles and designs, from subtle pendants to eye-catching cocktail rings.

“Some people choose gemstone jewelry based on its beauty alone, but other people shop for specific colors they love, for their birthstones, or based on the symbolic meanings behind the stones,” Andy tells us. In short, there are plenty of reasons why certain gemstones might appeal to you. And if you aren’t sure where to start, looking into the history, lore and symbolism behind gemstones is always interesting.

With a better understanding of what makes colorful jewelry so special, we were ready to find some for ourselves, so we asked Andy to show us a few of his favorite pieces.

Amethyst Cabochon Ring

A cabochon is a special type of gem that is shaped and polished, rather than cut and faceted like a diamond or other sparkling stone. They usually have a domed surface and a sleek, almost silky appearance. You can see the beauty of a cabochon in this gorgeous amethyst ring.

Set in 22k yellow gold, this one-of-a-kind ring is sure to turn heads and draw compliments. Plus, amethyst is the birthstone for February, so if your birthday is just around the corner, here’s your chance to drop a hint.

Peridot Bezel Pendant Necklace

The bright and happy peridot gives off a sunshiny energy, even on the grayest of winter days. Carry some summer sparkle around your neck with this bezel set peridot pendant, which hangs on a 14k yellow gold cable chain.

A subtle pendant like this one is a great way to test the waters before diving headfirst into the world of colorful jewelry. It adds a bit of boldness to your outfit without drawing as much attention as a larger piece.

Blue Topaz and Sapphire Toi et Moi Earrings

“Toi et moi” means “you and I” in French, and it describes a jewelry style in which two gemstones or diamonds sit side by side. Though it is commonly seen in engagement rings, you can also wear this style on your ears.

This pair of earrings features a larger pear-shaped blue topaz, accented by smaller pear cut sapphires on the sides. Placing these two shades of blue side by side helps bring out the full depth of tones in each gemstone and shows off a beautiful spectrum of color.

If You Can’t Find It, Custom Design It!

At the end of the day, colorful jewelry is all about expressing your individuality. So, if you search the jewelry cases high and low but can’t find a piece that captures the mood or message you want to share with the world, consider getting some gemstone jewelry custom made just for you.

Custom jewelry designers can take your ideas and bring them to life, turning your dream designs into polished pieces with their technical skills and professional equipment. If that sounds intriguing, you’re in luck. Andy Cline and his team at Cline Jewelers have been in the custom design business for decades and are excited to help create some jewelry just for you.

“Since we moved into our new store last fall, we’ve really been able to expand our collection of jewelry,” Andy says. “We’ve also added capacity to our custom design workshop. So, whether you’re looking for a ready-to-wear piece or you want to create something totally new, we’re ready to help!”

To start exploring the world of gemstone jewelry, pay a visit to Cline Jewelers or check out their website to browse gemstone jewelry from the comfort of your home.