Sponsor spotlight: Hand Cut Clam Strips and Chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is Hand Cut Clam Strips and Chips. The truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Chef Scotty said he and his crew want to thank their customers “for their support, kindness and appreciation of the quality of food and service that we strive for.” Scotty says: “As owner and operator of the food truck and doing many food festivals including the Edmonds Art Festival and the Taste of Edmonds for 25 years serving my famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad and being in the restaurant business for 45 years, I will have to retire at some point but who knows!”

Scotty also gave a special shout out to Pastor Joel Meyer of the Calvary Church “for letting us park our truck there. Much appreciated!”