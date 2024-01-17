Sponsor spotlight: Lobster cakes the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

These week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is lobster cakes, featuring north Atlantic lobster with a blend of fresh herbs, spices, sweet red peppers and scallions. The cakes are lightly breaded and fried and served with spicy slaw and fries.
The truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
