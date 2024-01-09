Sponsor spotlight: You’re invited to the Edmonds Library Grand Opening on Jan. 13

Get your library cards ready! It is time to dive back into a world of joy and discovery as our beloved Edmonds Library opens its doors. We are thrilled to celebrate with you at the grand opening event on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Upon reopening, the Edmonds Library will be back with more hours to browse, explore and work. We will be open for a total of 64 hours, seven days a week!

Join the Celebration!

Let’s come together to share stories and create new memories within the walls of our treasured library.

Join community leaders, elected officials, and our staff as we come together to mark this special moment. Tour the Library: Discover the new interactive elements in the children’s area, take a stroll through the stacks and enjoy the views, and become entranced in your new meeting room space. Stop by to see everything else your library has to offer.

Discover the new interactive elements in the children’s area, take a stroll through the stacks and enjoy the views, and become entranced in your new meeting room space. Stop by to see everything else your library has to offer. Activities and Fun: Engage in activities throughout the day, from coloring projects to balloon and henna artists. Enjoy a day filled with excitement, laughter and renewed sense of community.

Commemorative Library Card: Show your love for Edmonds with a special grand opening library card. Stop by to upgrade your card!

The only thing our library is missing is you! Join us as we bring the library back to life.

Thank you to the City of Edmonds for their ongoing partnership to help us bring the modernized and restored library to fruition. Sno-Isle Libraries has invested over $2 million into creating an inspiring, welcoming space for our community to enjoy for years to come.

Edmonds Library

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-771-1933

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edmondslibrary