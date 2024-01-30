Spring square dancing lessons with Whirlybirds Club begin Feb. 1

Whirlybirds Club will begin its spring square dancing lessons Thursday, Feb. 1.
Lessons are held from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday night at the Hayloft Dance Hall (5320 35th Avenue, Lynnwood) until May or June, according to a news release.
The first lesson is free, then $8 per lesson. The caller is Dave Harry, who has 60 years of experience on the mic.
Square dancing is a great way to get weekly structured fun exercise — “You don’t have to have any coordination or wear any fancy clothes. All ages, genders, and left feet welcome,” according to the release.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/TheWhirlybirdsClub, www.sqdance.org/whirlybirds or www.sqdance.org.
