SR 104 northbound off-ramp to be closed overnight Jan. 16 for barrier placement work

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Sound Transit will close the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to State Route 104 overnight for barrier placement work. This work, which runs from 9 p.m. Jan. 16 to 5 a.m. Jan. 17, is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project.
A detour route will be in place for drivers (see map).
