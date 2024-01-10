State Auditor’s Office Jan. 11 to present city with findings in exit audit

The Washington State Auditor’s Office will present the Edmonds City Council with an audit exit report starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

The report includes an accountability audit and a financial statement and federal grant compliance audits for Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Auditor’s office staff, city staff and councilmembers will attend the meeting virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way via this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.

Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided in the city council conference room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The meeting agenda is here.