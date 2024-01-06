State Supreme Court upholds ruling allowing elevated walkway across Ebb Tide condos’ private beach

The Washington State Supreme Court earlier this week declined to hear an appeal from the Ebb Tide Homeowners’ Association to reverse last summer’s Appeals Court ruling that would allow the City of Edmonds to construct an elevated walkway across the Ebb Tide’s private beach. The walkway would eliminate what many call the “missing link” on the Waterfront Promenade, thereby creating a continuous pedestrian path from Marina Beach to Brackett’s Landing.

The crux of the ongoing legal fight is whether construction of an elevated walkway across the Ebb Tide’s private beach is allowed under the terms of a 1983 easement agreement between the parties. The city maintains it is allowed; the Ebb Tide says it is not.

The question has been in the courts since 2017, when the City of Edmonds asked for a declaratory judgment that would allow it to move forward with the project. After five years and more than 300 legal filings, the issue finally had its day in court on Oct. 16, 2022, when Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Millie M. Judge ruled in the city’s favor,opening the way for Edmonds to move forward with the project.

The Ebb Tide Homeowners’ Association immediately filed an appeal to the Washington State Court of Appeals Division 1, restating its argument that the city’s proposed action is not allowed under the terms of the easement, and asking it to reverse the lower court decision.

The Appeals Court subsequently ruled to let the decision stand, after which the Ebb Tide Homeowners’ Association petitioned the Washington State Supreme Court asking it to reverse the decision.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Supreme Court issued its decision to deny review of the petition, thereby allowing the lower court ruling to stand. It put an end to almost seven years of often-bitter legal battles and opened the way for the City of Edmonds to move ahead with the walkway project if it so chooses.

“The owners of The Edmonds Ebb Tide are of course disappointed with the State of Washington Supreme Court’s decision to deny our petition,” said Ebb Tide Homeowners’ Association President Tom Drouin in an email to My Edmonds News.

“We have always felt that it is our right to protect our property rights, values, and views…The beach in front of our building (on which we pay property taxes) is owned and will continue to be owned by The Edmonds Ebb Tide…I invite the city to sit down with us to discuss options that could satisfy both the public’s ability to walk along the Edmonds waterfront and protect The Edmonds Ebb Tide owners’ property rights, values, and views, with the least amount of impact on the ecosystem of Puget Sound.”

— By Larry Vogel