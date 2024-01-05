Support your community in 2024: Become a museum volunteer

Looking for a way to give back to your community this year? The Edmonds Historical Museum invites you to sign up to become a Museum Ambassador.

Located in Edmonds’ 1910 Carnegie Library building, the museum is seeking volunteers for 2024 to keep history alive. The museum has two levels. The upper level provides space for rotating exhibits throughout the year, while the lower level has permanent display areas detailing the history of Edmonds.

Museum Ambassadors (one stationed on each level) greet the public, provide assistance for the Museum Gift Shop and Research Library, and help museum staff with administrative tasks when needed. No experience is necessary.

To fill out an application, visit historicedmonds.org/volunteer. For questions, email Info@historicedmonds.org

The Edmonds Historical Museum is at 118 5th Ave. N. It is open Thursday through Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m.