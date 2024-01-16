Supporters of school measures to host rally Jan. 25 in Edmonds

Yes for ESD Kids is hosting an Edmonds Rally for Schools from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
Organizers describe the event as “a community-focused evening in support of school funding Propositions 1 and 2.”
Speakers include ESD Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner, along with representatives of school communities of Westgate, Edmonds, Sherwood, Chase Lake, College Place and Seaview Elementaries, Madrona and Maplewood K-8s, and College Place Middle School.
All are welcome to attend this family event.
To learn more about Yes for ESD Kids, visit www.yesforesdkids.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.