Surveillance video shows armed robbery of postal worker in Edmonds

Edmonds police have released surveillance video documenting the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service worker while he was driving a mail delivery truck in the Perrinville neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

According to police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, the incident occurred in the 7200 block of 179th Street Southwest. The video shows the driver of a black Nissan sedan pulling in front of the mail truck, after which the driver gets out of the vehicle and points a handgun at the victim. The postal worker told police that at this point, the driver demanded keys to mailboxes. The worker complied, giving the suspect a ring containing keys to locking residential mailboxes and blue USPS drop-off mailboxes in the 98020 and the 98026 ZIP codes.

According to police, mail carriers have keys to locking residential mailbox structures that serve multiple housing units.

No rounds were fired from the gun and there were no injuries, McClure said.