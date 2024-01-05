The Local Music Scene for January — Sugar Bones brings in the funk

Sugar Bones is the hot band selection for the start of the year. Sugar Bones combines funk, rock, disco and hints of soul while exploring themes of love, passion and the battle one has with their inner vices.

Although Sugar Bones has only been around for a little over a year, the musicians that make up this super group have all been playing for quite a long time.

The band came together in 2022 when Mountlake Terrace bassist Rich Britton and guitarist Alejandro Castro decided to start a new band after playing together in a previous band. They added drummer Trevor Sellman, jammed for a bit, and then decided they needed to find the perfect vocalist.

Things all came together in December 0f 2022 when they found singer Corrin Cruz, an accomplished soulful vocalist and solid lyricist.

The name Sugar Bones is a nod to the meaning behind many of their songs, lyrics about some of the darker stories, perhaps some skeletons in the closet, and through telling these stories comes a bit of sweetness, or “sugar” on the bones.

The newest release by Sugar Bones is the perfect example of this combination of funk, rock, soul and disco with lyrics that are sweet, dark and a little saucy. The song, called End of the Night, released Dec. 29 and is already getting a lot of buzz and creating interest across the U.S.

End of the Night is Sugar Bones’ second single and can be found on all streaming platforms. This song was recorded at Avast in Greenwood. The band is already working on future releases so make sure to follow Sugar Bones to find out about their next release and their next show.

A little closing advice from the band to aspiring musicians:

Corrin – “Lean into yourself, if you think something is different or weird, lean into yourself, lean into being different or weird, don’t question too much.”

Alejandro – “I’ve been playing for 25 years, a lot of things didn’t work out — still, don’t lose hope, be persistent. It’s a balance of what you like and what people expect, learn what people like, listen to music, know your taste, know what people like, mold your craft. Keep people happy while being original.”

My Recommendations for January:

Sunday Music Matinees – Every Sunday in January there is music at Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation from 1-3 p.m, featuring The Jose “juicy” Gonzalez Trio, Adrian Giordano’s Foleada, Duende Libre, Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints and Pinetree Music Collective.

Friday, Jan. 5 – John Pinetree and the Yellin Degenerates are playing at Egan’s Ballard Jam House. This will be a groovy show for sure.

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Acoustic sessions with Beclynn and CJ at Salish Boathouse. Mellow vibes pair perfectly with a Drop Anchor IPA.

Friday, Jan. 12 – Stacy Jones Band at Aurora Borealis. Local favorites play at 8 p.m. at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline.

Another Friday the 12th option further away – Point of Sail Band – A Tribute to Yacht Rock, featuring local saxophonist Alan Hardwick, is playing at the Spanish Ballroom in Tacoma.

Thursday, Jan. 18 – Every third Thursday there is a songwriter showcase at new coffee shop Il Viale during Art Walk. We highly recommend stopping by.

Sunday, Jan. 21 – Criminal Squirrel Orchestra is playing a benefit show for National Squirrel Appreciation Day, to benefit Kathi Artus and Footprints Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The show starts at 6 p.m. at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline.

Thursday, Jan. 25 – Ke’Ante at Chop Suey with Emanuel Brown, Sarey Savy and Mozaia.

For aspiring musicians – Open Mic Wednesdays at Peace of Mind Brewing

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.