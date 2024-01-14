Town of Woodway council, planning commission meetings this week

The Town of Woodway is holding two meetings of note this week.
First, the town council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the following items included in the agenda:
-
A presentation by the Port of Edmonds
-
Twin Maples neighborhood pedestrian safety discussion
-
Regional organization representative assignments
The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway). The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 360 495 044#.
The council meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
Second, the Woodway Planning Commission will be meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with a public hearing scheduled on floodplain regulations. The meeting will be held in person at town hall and will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 236 107 133 17
The planning commission agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
