Tuesday council meeting: More oaths of office; Olson elected council president, Chen selected pro tem

It was a full house for Tuesday night’s Edmonds City Council meeting as friends, family and supporters gathered to watch Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and City Councilmember Michelle Dotsch be sworn in for four-year terms.

Rosen’s oath of office was delivered by Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera, while Dotsch was sworn in by City Clerk Scott Passey. It was the second swearing-in ceremony in three days for Rosen, who chose to take his official oath of office Dec. 30 at the Asian Service Center, with a second ceremony in council chambers Tuesday.

The council also chose Vivian Olson as its new council president and Will Chen as its president pro tem for 2024. Olson also was council president in 2022. Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who served as council president in 2023, nominated Olson for the job and Councilmember Susan Paine then nominated Tibbott. However, Tibbott said he would have to decline the nomination due his busy work schedule during the coming year.

Speaking in support of his nominee, Tibbott said that during the time Olson served with him as council president pro tem in 2023, she helped to improve communication among councilmembers and citizens. “I know her to be a person who carefully reviews all meeting materials — especially the financial records, which is going to be very important,” Tibbott said. “She has a passion for bringing people together to help them get involved and solicit input, so I think she’s the kind of leader we need in 2024, and I highly recommend her.”

Paine said she hoped that Tibbott would reconsider the nomination, stating that “his approach has not been divisive, it’s been low drama and he’s focused on making sure that community members and the councilmembers are all working well from the same sheet of music. I have not seen that before in my experience here on council and I really do appreciate his approach. I’m sorry he is not willing to keep his name forward.”

Councilmember Jenna Nand noted that being council president is “a labor and time-intensive position,” and she respected Tibbott’s decision to not continue the role in 2024.

Councilmember Chris Eck then raised a point of order, asking whether, since one of the two candidates declined the nomination, the council would have an opportunity to nominate a second candidate. “You could reopen nominations if you don’t have four votes for the one nominee that we have. That would be the option,” City Clerk Scott Passey replied.

Olson was elected by a vote of 5-2, with Councilmembers Paine and Eck voting no.

Councilmember Nand then nominated Chen for the position of council president pro tem, while Eck nominated Paine. Chen was also elected by a 5-2 vote, with Paine and Eck voting no.

In another housekeeping matter, the council adopted a resolution appointing Paine as the Edmonds representative to participate in the Community Transit Board Composition Review and Selection Process, being held later in January. The Community Transit board of directors consists of 10 members, nine of whom are elected officials and voting members of the board. The board’s composition is reviewed every four years. Paine has served as an alternate to the board for the past two years.

In addition, the council on Tuesday:

– Unanimously approved an ordinance establishing authorized employee positions and pay ranges. The goal is to make it easier for councilmembers to track the city’s employee headcount through a list of authorized employee positions and pay ranges, City Attorney Jeff Taraday said.

– Approved by a 7-0 vote an amendment to extend by one year the city’s contract for public defense services with the Snohomish County Public Defender Association (SCPDA), which expired Dec. 31. The city has been contracting with SCPDA since 2016. The extension involves increased employee costs, which are in aligment with the roles and salaries at the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Ofice. Executive Director Kathleen Kyle said the proposal calls for those costs to be effective for three quarters of 2024. Then, in the fourth quarter, those costs would increase to reflect the city’s effort to comply with the 2023 National Workload Study, which looked at “how public defense has evolved and what is the time necessary to provide effective assistance of counsel.”

Prior to this study, the standards used were adopted in the 1970s, Kyle said. Since that time, many factors have increased the workload for public defenders, including the use of smart phones and police body and vehicle cameras, and considerations such as immigration status and behavioral health. The fourth-quarter proposal calls for adding another lawyer, increasing staffing from 1.75 to 2.75 attorneys.

– Also unanimously approved a letter of support from Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and the city council for the Port of Edmonds’ North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction.

A key feature of the Edmond waterfront is the public walkway and marina access located at the Port of Edmonds, known as the “Portwalk,” which spans nearly half of the downtown waterfront. Engineering reports have stated the north part of this portwalk will become unsafe for public access within five years and has come to the end of its operational life due to the failing seawall, port officials said.

Port Executive Director Angela Harris and Deputy Director Brandon Baker explained that the port is in the process of applying for $14 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2024 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The letter of support will be be included with the RAISE application.

Port officials note that the seawall and main support system for the northern, wood-plank portion of the Portwalk is in dire need of rehabilitation. Built in 1968, a recent condition survey revealed that the seawall has an estimated five years remaining in its lifespan. Significant rot has been observed on 90% of the timber piles and lateral movement has been detected in 50% of piles. A seawall failure would impact port operations and assets, as well as nearby businesses and other economic activity, the port said.