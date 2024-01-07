Veterans invited to join Edmonds VFW, American Legion Posts

If one of your New Year’s resolutions includes helping others, consider putting your previous military experience to work by supporting the Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion posts.

Snohomish County has over 50,000 veterans and King County has over 99,000, according to 2022 statistics. By working with and joining the VFW and American Legion, you will have a rewarding opportunity to assist your fellow vets in our local communities.

The mission of the VFW is to serve veterans, the military and our communities, and to advocate on behalf of all veterans. The American Legion’s mission is to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, the military and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Both the VFW and the American Legion provide veterans with VA claims assistance, response to emergency needs and legislative advocacy, and also support youth activities like scout troops, community service projects and student scholarships. In addition, both groups assist local Heroes Café programs, the Wounded Warrior Project and many other efforts dedicated to improving the lives of the veterans who served our country.

Membership in the VFW and American Legion is also important at a national level, when the strength of numbers helps our representatives speak effectively to elected congressional members to encourage them to continue their support of veterans.

To join the VFW, you must have must have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and either received a discharge of honorable or general (under honorable conditions) or be currently serving. You must also have served in a war, campaign or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters.

You are eligible for membership with The American Legion if you have served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and were honorably discharged or you are still serving active military duty honorably.

For more information on Edmonds VFW Post 8870 and American Legion Post 66, contact the posts at 425-245-8545.

— By Duane Bowman, VFW Post 8870 Commander, and Dan Mullene, American Legion Post 66 Commander