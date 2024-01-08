Vinyl fans rejoice: Record store coming to downtown Edmonds in February

Time to get out the record player: Downtown Edmonds is getting a brick-and mortar record shop. Musicology Co, a new music boutique/record store, will open in February, selling used and new vinyl, CDs and other music-related merchandise.

The store will be located at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, in the space formerly occupied by Elegant Gems.

Local musician Rachel Gardner (who also writes The Local Music Scene column for My Edmonds News) is behind the newest addition to downtown Edmonds’ vibrant arts scene, along with business partners Elizabeth Murray (My Edmonds News Art Beat columnist), Jason Murray and Brian Gardner.

Rachel has been involved in the music world her entire life, and ironically she was born in the back of a music store in Port Townsend. With two musician parents (and many other musicians in her family), she grew up in music shops, backstage at gigs, radio shows and more. “I feel like I have first-hand experience watching how challenging the life of a full-time musician can be and I want to do what I can to support fellow artists,” she said. While Rachel has spent the last 20 years in corporate retail, music is still a passion. She plays bass in two bands, writes and publishes music and volunteers with the Edmonds Arts Festival.

Musicology Co will offer records, CDs and merchandise spanning a variety of genres. The shop will also focus on supporting local musicians through album release and signing events, and other meet-and-greet opportunities. In addition, there will be a wall space set up for commissioned sales of instruments and art.

Musicology Co plans to open its doors in February and is already buying used vinyl. For more information, email Edmonds.musicologyco@gmail.com.