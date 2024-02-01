Warning period for school zone speed cameras ending; infractions to begin Feb. 5

A reminder to Edmonds residents that the warning period for the new school zone speed cameras is ending and infractions will be issued to violators beginning Feb. 5.

The camera systems became operational in early January. For the initial 30 days, violators received warning letters in the mail. A total of 877 warnings were mailed during the 30-day warning period, the city said.

The hours that the cameras are active coincide with the school schedule. The cameras are programmed to be active when the warning beacons are flashing.

Speed camera equipment is now operational in the following school zones:

Southbound 76th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Edmonds-Woodway High School;

Eastbound 212th Street Southwest (west of 76th Avenue West) at Edmonds-Woodway High School;

Westbound 220th Street Southwest (west of 95th Avenue West) at Westgate Elementary School;

Southbound 100th Avenue West (south of SR-104) at Scriber Lake High School; and

Southbound 84th Avenue West (south of 212th Street Southwest) at Chase Lake Elementary School.

Infractions will be mailed to violators starting Feb. 5. Infractions from school zone camera enforcement systems are treated like parking tickets and will cost the registered owner of the vehicle $130.

School zone safety remains a top priority for the Edmonds police department, the city said. In addition to the camera enforcement systems, Edmonds police will continue to have a presence and conduct speed enforcement in all school zones.

You can find further information about the Automated School Zone Speed Enforcement Project here.