Welcome to new advertising sponsor Foran Fitness

Shannon Foran has been an athlete and dancer all of her life. She was an NCAA athlete and is ACE certified in Group Fitness. She’s been teaching Zumba, dance cardio and HIIT classes since 2014, and is now teaching classes at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center.

She loves sharing her passion for dance and fitness with her community and providing a positive and inclusive environment for everyone of all ages and backgrounds. Shannon believes dance is the ultimate inspiration to living a happier, healthier and fuller life!

You can sign up for her classes at this link.