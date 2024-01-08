Woodway Town Council to hold study session Jan. 10

Woodway’s budget, stormwater utility and traffic calming are among the items on the agenda for the Woodway Town Council study session starting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. This is an in-person council study session and is unavailable to watch remotely.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.