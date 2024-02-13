$150K reward offered in connection with Edmonds mail carrier robbery

The U.S Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Edmonds’ Perrinville neighborhood Jan. 16.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately 5-feet-10 and 150 lbs., with dreadlocks. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a blue disposable surgical mask and a black puffy jacket.
According to a police, the incident occurred in the 7200 block of 179th Street Southwest. The suspect stole mailbox keys for several Edmonds mail routes, including public and apartment lockboxes.
Police shared video surveillance of the incident here. It shows the driver of a black Nissan sedan pulling in front of the mail truck, after which the driver gets out of the vehicle and points a handgun at the victim. The postal worker told police that at this point, the driver demanded keys to mailboxes. The worker complied, giving the suspect a ring containing keys to locking residential mailboxes and blue USPS drop-off mailboxes in the 98020 and the 98026 ZIP codes. Mail carriers have keys to locking residential mailbox structures that serve multiple housing units.
No rounds were fired from the gun and there were no injuries.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the U.S. Postal Inspector Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement).
Edmonds police are also continuing to investigate the robbery. Locally, you can contact Detective Julie Govantes by calling 425-771-0280 or julie.govantes@edmondswa.gov.
