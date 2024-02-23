A legendary 24 years: Longtime EWHS soccer coach Bill LeCompte steps down

After 24 years as the head coach of the Edmonds-Woodway High School girls soccer team, Bill LeCompte recently informed returning athletes and families of his decision to step down from the position he has held for so long.

According to Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire, LeCompte wrote a letter to families thanking all of his players for their “countless hours giving your best. You are why I got into coaching at the high school level.”

Over his years leading the program. LeCompte transformed the program into a state powerhouse and constant competitor at the league, district and state level. LeCompte led the Warriors to the Class 3A state championship in 2014, the first and only team state championship for Edmonds-Woodway High School.

LeCompte said he started coaching in the Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer program in 1994, then moved on to the girls’ team shortly thereafter. “It’s been a couple days,” he quipped.

“I’ve had a wonderful time as a coach at the high school; it’s been an amazing ride,” LeCompte said.

LeCompte said that while the program’s substantial success on the pitch has been gratifying, his greatest recollections will be seeing the growth of his players as they advanced and grew into young adults.

“The best memories I think I’m going to take away are just seeing the confidence and growth of the girls through the years,” LeCompte said. “I think one of the coolest success stories has not always been people that have played at the varsity level, but people who have come in and found themselves, by using our team as an opportunity to get some confidence.

“Just turning it into something completely different,” LeCompte continued. “Either through the C Team, or JV team, or even at the varsity level, just watching young women grow up, and being a part of giving them something that they can take on into the next piece of their life has always been pretty fun to see.”

Freshman to senior is a “massive transition,” LeCompte said. “And just being a part of help equip them to be able to find success beyond high school, academically and in other things? That’s been the best part of the job.”

During LeCompte’s tenure, Edmonds-Woodway teams have won four Wesco championships and six district titles, and the 2015 squad finished third in the state tournament.

“We have been so fortunate to have Bill at the helm of the E-W girls soccer program for so many years,” McGuire said. “For those of us lucky enough to have been along for the ride during 2014’s state championship run, it was clear to see that Bill has built something special in his program and established an atmosphere where his athletes could achieve great things together.

“Bill has done so much for the soccer community at EWHS and in the district — his depth of knowledge, commitment to the Edmonds community, and passion for the sport will definitely be missed,” McGuire added.

— By Craig Parrish