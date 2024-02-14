Additional information emerges on Feb. 10 home break-in, car theft in Edmonds

As previously reported in My Edmonds News, two Pierce County residents — a 28-year-old man from Spanaway and 45-year-old woman from Lakewood — were taken into police custody Feb. 10 following a 60-minute standoff during which they entered an Edmonds residence and refused to leave.

According to the police report, the incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. when an officer on routine patrol spotted a white Lexus “with at least two subjects inside,” parked in the 8800 block of Main Street. The officer checked the license number and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Tacoma area.

Edmonds officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, and upon arriving learned that “at least two subjects” were seen walking away from the vehicle and around a corner, where police lost sight of them.

At this point, a male homeowner came running out of his front door, stating to police that three subjects unknown to him had entered his house from the rear door and that “he wanted them…removed,” noting that they did not have permission to be in his home or on his property.

Officers surrounded the home and made several announcements via loudspeakers advising the suspects that they were surrounded and providing instructions about how they should exit the home.

After 60 minutes, the 28-year-old and the 45-year-old suspects exited by the front door and were taken into custody without incident. They were transported to the Edmonds police station and questioned after being read their Miranda rights. The third suspect (the unidentified female) left the residence on foot and was not located.

Under questioning, the 28-year-old male said that he had been parked in the car with the 45-year-old woman and another unidentified woman. He stated that they were in the neighborhood because the unidentified female had a “date” with the man inside the home. He further said that she (the unidentified woman) had been instructed to “enter the home from the back of the house and not the front,” and that their plan was to “eat food and watch TV and then figure out what to do next.” He stated that the 45-year-old woman was a long-time friend, but that he did not know the unidentified woman well. Throughout the interview he remained adamant that this all happened because of the unidentified woman.

During her interview the 45-year-old woman stated that the “guy” [presumably referring to the homeowner] opened the door for them. She said that she did not know the homeowner, but that the unidentified female — whom she referred to as her niece — did know him. The 45-year-old also said that she “consumed narcotics while inside the residence” before surrendering to police.

Police said Sunday, Feb. 11 that the third woman — 29 years old and also from Lakewood — has been positively identified and charges will be referred for investigation of residential burglary. The 29-year-old is also the primary suspect in a second vehicle theft that occurred overnight after the initial search had concluded.

Both suspects who had surrendered after being in the home appeared in Snohomish County District Court on Monday, Feb. 12. The court found that while probable cause exits for misdemeanor charges of trespass and resisting arrest, these do not rise to the level of felony burglary as stated in the police report. Accordingly, both suspects were released on personal recognizance under conditions that they advise the prosecutor’s office of any change in address, have no contact with anyone at the residence that was the scene of the crimes, and have no new criminal law violations. Further, if no complaint is filed with the district court by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the conditions of release shall be exonerated.

My Edmonds News is not releasing the names of the suspects because they have not been charged.

— By Larry Vogel