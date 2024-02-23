After two-year dispute over tree issue, court orders city to grant building permit

A Snohomish County Superior Court judge has ordered the City of Edmonds to issue a building permit to an Edmonds man following a nearly two-year dispute involving the city’s tree code.

It began in March 2022 when Edmonds resident Nathan Rimmer applied for a permit to build a home on his vacant lot in the Edmonds Bowl. But a single tree – an ornamental flowering dogwood – caused the application to run afoul of the city’s tree code.

Because the dogwood measured greater than 6 inches in diameter, it fell into the category of a “significant tree” under the City of Edmonds Tree Code, and thus required that the property owner replace it with two replacement trees. In addition, as a condition of being issued a building permit, the property owner is required by city code to execute a notice on his title dedicating both the replacement trees themselves and a portion of his lot for their installation and perpetual maintenance — in effect granting the city a permanent legal interest in his property.

While Rimmer’s permit application was complete in all other regards, the city put it on hold pending Rimmer’s granting the city this dedication. But Rimmer was unwilling to grant the city an interest in his property, maintaining that this amounts to an unconstitutional violation of his real property rights.

He unsuccessfully negotiated with the city for almost two years to grant the permit.

Finally, in December 2023, Rimmer filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court. Citing several laws and legal precedents, the suit requested that the court issue a summary judgment that the city’s requirements in this case are unconstitutional, and mandate that the city grant his building permit.

This set off a flurry of court filings that ended on Jan.31, 2024, when Snohomish County Superior Court Judge George Appel ordered the city to grant the building permit. Rimmer was represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which published a detailed review of the case on its website here.

— By Larry Vogel