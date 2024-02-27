Alpha Delta Kappa offering scholarship to graduating senior



The Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international fraternal fellowship of women educators, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to eligible seniors in the Shoreline School District or who attend Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Alpha Delta Kappa was established to promote excellence in education, support worthy community programs relating to education and families, and encourage world understanding.

Applicants should be seniors in the Shoreline District or Edmonds-Woodway High School who, at this time, plan to pursue a career in education. Applicants must demonstrate good character, achievement in academics and participation in community service.

The following items must be emailed to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com by Friday, March 22, 2024.

High school transcript: Ask your high school to email a copy of your high school transcript to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com

The following should be emailed to alphadeltaadk@gmail.com as PDF documents:

Applicant information

Your Name

Address

Phone (text OK?)

Email

Parent(s) name(s)

Your High School

List of activities, honors/achievements, and service to the community

Essay

One page, double-spaced essay of 200-300 words or less explaining why you would like to be a teacher and how your academic experiences, activities and service to the community have contributed to your decision and preparation.

An interview with members of the Alpha Delta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will be arranged if you are a finalist.