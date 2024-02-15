Art Beat: New exhibit, call for artists, chorus and jazz

Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re heading out on a date, hanging out with friends, staying in and watching Netflix, or like me, watching a sixth-grade band concert, I hope your day is marked by love.

If you need a date idea, the art walk tomorrow is a perfect excuse to hold hands with your significant other and check out some amazing work by local artists.

“Facing Edmonds” opens Thursday

Feb. 15-March 19; artist reception, Thursday Art Walk evening, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15, Cole Gallery, 107 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

Cole Gallery is delighted to present Facing Edmonds, featuring 55 original oil paintings by Pam Ingalls of the people of Edmonds.

Earlier this fall over 80 Edmonites came to the gallery to be photographed by Ingalls. After three and a half months of intense painting, Ingalls has completed her show featuring the charming faces of our community.

A Vashon Island artist, Ingalls has ventured throughout the world with her paintbrush, rendering in beautiful, lush impressionist style the faces of people in communities as far-flung as India, Africa and New Zealand.

“Not only have I gotten to meet and paint hundreds of incredible people all over the world, I have also had the privilege of presenting these lovely souls to others,” Ingalls said. “I’ve always been interested in seeing beauty in the ordinary.

“It’s hard to miss the beauty in ‘ordinary’ people – no matter where they live. Every single person is extraordinary! And as I paint them, I keep learning more about my journey to see and tell the truth with integrity.”

To learn more about this ‘face-cinating’ exhibit, see here.

The 67th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival Juried Gallery Arts Has two Call-For-Artists

Feb. 15-April 29

To simplify the entry process, this year the Edmonds Arts Festival has two Call-for-Artists for the juried Gallery Arts portion of the festival. Both calls open on Feb. 15 and run until Apr. 29. Artists can apply through Café calls or the Festival website.

The first call is for Paintings, Pastel, Watercolor, Drawings, Printmaking, Photography, Digital Art, Mixed-Media 2D, Artisan Works and Sculpture. In the two main galleries, art purchases are picked up after the festival.

The second call is for Miniatures, Small Paintings and Small Artisan Works. The selected juried entries in this category will make up the Small Works Marketplace in which buyers can immediately take their art purchases any day of the festival.

According to the co-directors of Gallery Arts, Janet Jensen and Melissa Wadsworth, having two calls eliminates the need for coupon codes and multiple Café profiles. Artists are advised to go to the Festival website to read the full prospectus details for the two calls. Questions can be emailed here.

The 67th Edmonds Arts Festival takes place Jun. 14-16 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. The festival is one of the longest-running art festivals in the Northwest and draws more than 30,000 visitors to view 2D and 3D artwork displayed in three galleries. Each year, juried art from more than 400 regional artists is displayed for viewing and purchase.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. For more information see here.

“You Are Family” presented by Puget Soundworks, Seattle’s all-gender, LGBTQIA+ centered Chorus

Matinee- 3 p.m., evening- 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24; matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, and online March 22-29, The Sanctuary at SUUC, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, 14724 1st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline

Puget Soundworks is thrilled to announce You Are Family, a two-act choral concert that transcends the boundaries of traditional performances, creating a warm living room atmosphere for an immersive experience. This concert promises an intimate, living room experience of familial connections, honoring historical significance.

You Are Family goes beyond the surface, unraveling the rich tapestry of emotions within the concept of family, for both the LGBTQIA community and its allies. Historically, the term “family” has been a powerful and inclusive identifier within LGBTQIA+ circles, signifying a sense of belonging and acceptance.

Through their unique blend of voices, Puget Soundworks aims to explore the complexities and multifaceted nature of all familial relationships, celebrating the diverse connections that make up our nuclear and extended families.

Just in time for that mid-winter lull, the chorus is building a cozy ambiance inside the beautiful Sanctuary at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church. The sanctuary is a perfect and comfortable setting for an intimate concert and will enhance the feel of the show for every performer and audience member. Attendees can expect a relaxed atmosphere, enhancing the emotional resonance of the performances.

Executive Director, Kate Huisentruit said “With ‘You Are Family,’ we want to create more than just a concert — we want to invite our audience into a space that feels like home, where they can immerse themselves in the beauty of the music and connect with each other on a personal level. The historical significance of ‘family’ within LGBTQIA+ circles adds another layer of meaning to this experience. Puget Soundworks is a first or second family for all of us.”

“I am proud to sing and volunteer with Puget Soundworks, Seattle’s All-Gender, LGBTQIA+ centered chorus,” singer Sarah Colerick said. “For me, I grew up with guidance, support, and love from a traditional nuclear family. In Seattle, I’ve found my queer family through Puget Soundworks. At Puget Soundworks I have been accepted into a community that celebrates the wholeness of me as a queer and disabled individual.”

Light concessions will be available before the show and during intermission, creating a delightful experience reminiscent of a cozy gathering among friends. In the lobby, there will be dedicated mingling time, and the option to contribute to a memory wall highlighting what family means to you.

Tickets [$29-$100] for You Are Family are available now and can be purchased online here. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a unique choral experience that celebrates love, diversity and the strength of connection.

• Perfect for kids who love music and adults of all ages; all performances have accessible floor seating and all-gender restrooms.

ASL interpretation will be available for the Saturday, Feb. 24 matinee performance. Soundworks offers a limited number of sliding-scale Community Admission tickets for each performance. Join at no charge, or if preferred, donate an amount that fits your budget. Click here to read more about location, parking, and our health and safety protocols to plan your visit.

Top young jazz musicians to play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at the Paramount Theatre

7 p.m. Friday, March 29, Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine Street, Seattle

Seattle-area jazz fans are in for a treat as the region’s top young musicians come together at the Paramount Theatre for the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG).

One hundred percent of the ticket sales from the evening’s performance will directly benefit the music programs of the participating schools which this year include Edmonds-Woodway High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, Garfield High School, Roosevelt High School and Mount Si High School.

Since its inception in 1995, this annual event has raised more than $1 million for participating school’s music programs.

Tickets are $25 (not including fees) and are on sale now online here and in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Seattle. This is an all-ages, general admission event.

“Hot Java Cool Jazz has a history in this city. It allows the talented, up-and-coming jazz students a chance to show off their skills as musicians. It is truly an unforgettable experience for them. Starbucks has supported this program for over 27 years, giving back the ticket sales to the local high schools’ music programs. These students are the future of jazz,” said June Ashley, senior manager of partnerships for Starbucks.

The critically needed funds raised through Hot Java Cool Jazz help the bands cover competition, equipment and travel costs. Total ticket sales are split among the five performing bands. Last year’s event raised more than $73,000 for local programs.

Last year’s show was sold out, so fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. For more information about the show and participating bands, click here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.