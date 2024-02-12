Author Arnie Lund to speak at Feb. 14 Edmonds Lions Club meeting

Arnie Lund, author of Edmonds Then and Now — a new book filled with pictures and stories of Edmonds’ past — will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 Edmonds Lions Club meeting at Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 19523 84th Ave. W. The community is invited.

Lund is the vice president of the Edmonds Historical Museum and South Snohomish County Historical Society Board of Directors. He grew up just south of Edmonds in Richmond Beach.

He graduated from the University of Chicago in chemistry with minors in philosophy and psychology and a commitment to learning from the past to inform the future. His professional field is human-computer interaction, focusing on design to ensure technology works for people. He has worked at companies such as Bell Labs, Ameritech, Microsoft, GE Global Research and Amazon.

Lund is passionate about storytelling that changes lives and the power of technology to create compelling stories. When he retired the first time, it was to pass what he had learned on to the next generation. He became a professor of practice at the University of Washington, where he taught multimedia design. Retiring the second time allowed him to concentrate on his lifelong interests in the art of photography and history as he started his photography business and joined the Historical Society Board.

Lund is also the author of three other books, two on the history of religion. He has written chapters in and edited various books. He has also received 30 patents and has published over 80 articles on popular culture, emerging technologies and management topics. He is a member of the Association of Computing Machinery Academy and is a Fellow of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society. He has served on several boards and executive committees of organizations devoted to making the benefits of technology accessible to everyone.

The Edmonds Lions Club is in its 76th year of serving the community. Learn more about the club at edmondslions.org.