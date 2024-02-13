Boys prep wrestling: Eight local wrestlers qualify for Mat Classic

Eight Edmonds School District wrestlers placed in the top five at the 3A Region 3 tournament Saturday and advanced to Mat Classic XXXV at the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 16-17.
Edmonds-Woodway finished the 21-team tournament in 9th place and will send four grapplers to state. Going to state for the Warriors are AP Tran (5th at 113 pounds), Ever Yamada (2nd at 175), Camelo LaRocca (4th at 215) and Mika Serafinas (5th at 215).
Mountlake Terrace finished 15th in the tournament will send two to state. Headed to state for the Hawks are Isaac Williams (5th at 144) and Owen Boswell (5th at 175).
Maddox Milikan placed 5th at 132 pounds advanced to state for Meadowdale, and Eric Ly from Lynnwood placed 5th at 126 pounds to qualify for state.
Boys Wrestling
3A Region 3 Tournament
at Todd Beamer High School (Federal Way)
Team Scores:
1. Lincoln 216.5
2. Kent Meridian 178.5
3. Silas 156.5
4. Auburn Riverside 131.5
5. Auburn 123.5
6. Spanaway Lake 120
7. Lakes 117
8. Bonney Lake 93
9. Edmonds-Woodway 86
10. Shorecrest 75.5
11. Todd Beamer 67
12. Auburn Mountainview 60
13. Bainbridge 55
14. Stadium 47
15. Mountlake Terrace 43
16. Lynnwood 42
17. Shorewood 34
18. Kentlake 29
T19. Meadowdale 14
T19. Thomas Jefferson 14
21. Mount Tahoma 6
Edmonds School District wrestlers who finished in the Top 6 of their weight classifications (Top 5 advance to the state tournament, 6th-place wrestlers are state alternates):
Second place:
175 lbs. Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway
Fourth place:
215 lbs. Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway
Fifth place:
113 lbs. AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
126 lbs. Eric Ly, Lynnwood
132 lbs. Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale
144 lbs. Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace
175 lbs. Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace
215 lbs. Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway
Sixth place:
126 lbs. Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood
157 lbs. Nathan Williams, Lynnwood
175 lbs. Ryan Pineda, Mountlake Terrace
190 lbs. Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway
— Compiled by Steve Willits and Mike Cooper
